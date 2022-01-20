John Tramburg

FALL RIVER – John H. Tramburg, age 93, lifelong resident of Fall River, passed away at Prairie Ridge Hospital in Columbus on Saturday, January 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family.

John was born on February 23, 1928, in the Village of Fall River, the son of Louis F. and Irene A. (Huggett) Tramburg.

John attended and graduated from Fall River High School in 1945. After graduation he entered the U.S. Army in 1946 and served as a military policeman at Fort Jay in New York. He was awarded the WWII Victory Metal and was discharged as a Sergeant. In 1951 John was called back to active duty and served at Camp Carson, Colorado, during the Korean War. In 1948 John met his wife, Hildred M. Hendricks, at the Columbus Park Pavilion where she frequently loved to dance. They were married on September 17, 1949.

John operated and owned Tramburg Motors for 44 years. Like his father, Louis, who established Tramburg Motors on May 15, 1915, John was a well known small engine and auto mechanic. He served the needs of many area families and businesses. His son, Bryan, continues to own and operate the family business 107 years after it was founded. Retiring in 1993, John always looked forward to stopping by, “the garage”, for the traditional morning break time with, “the guys”.

John’s deep family roots in Fall River, his willingness to help friends and neighbors, and the desire to support his community fueled his devotion to become a lifelong public servant. He was Fall River Asst. Fire Chief and a first member of the EMT team. In 1955 he was elected and served 5 years as Fall River Village Board Trustee. In 1963 he was elected Fall River Village President and served 22 years. In 1982 John was elected and served 35 years as a Columbia County Board Supervisor serving as County Board Chair from 1992-1994, and chairing the Finance Committee for 16 years, a position he was especially proud of. In 1997 he was elected to Wisconsin Counties Association Board of Directors and served 8 years. He was a Board Member of Wisconsin Utility Tax Association and served 12 years as president. John always aspired to meet the needs of the citizens in a fiscally responsible way.

John was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather; never missing a chance to be with his loved ones. There was always time for camping and boating with family and friends; hunting with his sons and grandchildren and family gatherings had to include a good game of Euchre. John was a fan of all things Wisconsin Badgers and Packers and was a proud Fall River Pirate Alumni. He regularly attended family sporting events and ceremonies and was especially proud of his family’s numerous accomplishments.

John will always be remembered for his kindness to friends and neighbors, his honesty to all, his commitment to community and country and above all his deep and enduring love of his family.

John is survived by his four children, Jolene Tramburg (Dr. J. C. Montgomery) of Fall River, John (Karla) Tramburg of Hubertus; Lana (Tom) Platz of Winchester and Bryan (Karen) Tramburg of Fall River; 12 grandchildren, Jennifer Schellin, Natalie Wiedmeyer, John (Meghan) Tramburg, Danika Tramburg, Judson (Sophia) Platz, Danielle (Seth) Nelson, Wyatt (Carissa) Tramburg, Dawn (Dexter) Oelke, Maxwell Tramburg, Kelly Tramburg, Morgan Tramburg, and Rebecca Tramburg; and 12 great grandchildren, Parker, Mason, Landon, Jordan, Brock, Beau, Bianca, Araya, Dirk, Ireland, Saylor, and a baby to be born in summer. Sisters-in-law, Janice Erieau and Joyce Hendricks; many nieces and nephews.

John was preceded in death by his wife, Hildred; parents, Louis and Irene; brother, Earl and many sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Dr. Rolf Poser and Dr. Sam Poser, the staff at Randolph Health Services and Prairie Ridge Hospital, Craig Schultz, Jeff Miles (Rhino), Judy Lenz, Pat Soder, and Eeggi Amgalan for all the loving care given to our Dad.

In lieu of memorials, celebrate John’s life by loving and supporting your family, friends and neighbors and serving your community.

A memorial visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. on Saturday, January 29, 2022, at JENSEN FUNERAL & CREMATION, Columbus.

The family requests those attending the visitation to please follow the COVID-19 protocols.

A private family inurnment will be held at Fall River Cemetery with full military honors.

Please share your online condolences with John’s family at jensenfuneralandcremation.com

