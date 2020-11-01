John ” Tom” Thomas Caviezel

John “Tom” Thomas Caviezel III, age 77, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at Wisconsin Veterans Home in King, Wis. He was born on Oct. 5, 1943, in New Britain, Conn., the son of John and Dorothy (Lind) Caviezel.

Tom graduated in 1962 from East Peoria Community High School in, Peoria IL. He served in the U.S. Army from 1966, until 1971. He spent time in Thailand working as an Army medic.

Family was very important to Tom. He loved being grandpa to his four granddaughters. Tom was truly their biggest fan, which was especially evident when it came to going to their dance performances, musicals and plays -he always arrived two hours early for the best seat in the house and the closest spot in the parking lot! Tom liked spending time at the McFarland House Café, enjoyed golf and was a huge Bears Fan.

Tom is survived by his children, Ken (Crissy) Caviezel and Kim (Jim) McNulty; sister, Linda (Jack) Luceti; brother, Ken Caviezel; four granddaughters, Carley Caviezel, Molly Caviezel, Maggie McNulty and Mary Kate McNulty; and former spouse, Marge Caviezel. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sister in law, Jeanette Caviezel.

Burial will be held at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Union Grove. Memorials may be gifted in John’s name to Wisconsin Veterans Home in King at WWW.Wisvets.com.

The family would like to thank the MacArthur Hall staff for their care of John at the Wisconsin Veterans Home at King. We would also like to thank, Dr. Steven Howard at UW Hospital, whose knowledge and care gave us extra years with our dad.