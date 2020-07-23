John Thomas “Tom” “J.T.” Young

MADISON – John Thomas “Tom” “J.T.” Young, age 79, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Watertown, Wis., with family by his side.

He was born on Dec. 21, 1940, in Greenfield, Ohio, the son of Betty E. (Wilkin) and John T. Young Sr.

Tom graduated from Central High School, Evansville, Ind., and received his undergraduate degree in Chemistry from Evansville College. After graduating, he entered the U.S. Air Force Officer Training School at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, Texas. While there, his Aunt Katie, through friends, introduced him to Mary Earle Potter. It was love at first sight.

The Air Force recognized his scientific aptitude and sent him to Salt Lake City, Utah, to study meteorology. Upon completion of this training, Tom married the love of his life, Mary Earle Potter on March 22, 1965. They started their marriage with a three-year assignment to Okinawa, Japan. After completing his service, they headed to Madison, Wis., where Tom would earn his Master’s degree in Meteorology from UW-Madison. Tom was proud to have two sons and cherished his 23 years of marriage before saying goodbye to his dear wife after supporting her through her long battle with cancer.

J.T., as he was known at work, had a fascinating career with the Space, Science, and Engineering Center at UW-Madison, applying his scientific knowledge and ingenuity. Highlights of his professional achievements include working on early weather satellite mapping and traveling the world to meet with clients. Two of his favorite experiences were the month he spent in Antarctica and his work with NASA which resulted in his attendance at multiple space shuttle launches.

After retiring, Tom was able to dedicate his time to his many hobbies which included wood working, fly fishing, hiking, genealogy, gardening, traveling and especially his grandchildren. His barbeque ribs were always a hit with family and friends. Tom enjoyed watching the Packers and the Badgers and loved attending UW Women’s Basketball games with his life-long friends, Dan and Judy Madden.

Tom is survived by two sons and their families, Jason C. (Jun) Young and their children, Alex and Lisa and Thomas M. (Johanna) Young and their children, Mary Lauren, Cameron and Ryan; his siblings, Mary Ann Bonds and Rob (Peggy) Young; numerous nieces and nephews, his ex-wife Marilyn Vanderhoof; and his dear friend and caregiver, Yulan Zhang.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Mary Earle (Potter) Young.

A private memorial service with military honors will be held.

Memorials may be made to the International Crane Foundation.

