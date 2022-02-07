John Thomas Bruns

by Site staff

John Thomas Bruns, age 74, passed away peacefully at St. Mary’s Hospital in Madison on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022.

He was born in Chicago, IL on June 8, 1947 to John and Shirley (Miller) Barcevich. His father, John Barcevich, preceded him in death in 1954. Shirley later remarried Edward Bruns who adopted John. John attended catholic school in Chicago through 8th grade. His family moved to Madison where he graduated from Central High School in 1965. John married his high school sweetheart Bonnie Stenseth on Mar. 18, 1967 at the Midvale Lutheran Church, Madison. They made their home in Madison and John went to work with his father at Bruns Systems, a cash and currency equipment company. John and his siblings purchased the business in 1989 and later sold the business and John retired in 2015. Aside from Bruns Systems, John operated a small business with his friend Mike Berchem, Jus 4 Fun; providing sound equipment and audio engineering for events and local bands which allowed him to enjoy his passion for music. John’s family was everything to him, “family first” was his motto. Family events and gatherings were important to John. He and Bonnie enjoyed traveling the country in their RV, and in doing so, took great pride in taking their grandchildren to Disney World. He enjoyed many trips and camping with his family and later established a summer retreat at Stand Rock Campground near the Dells with his daughters and family all nearby. John also enjoyed boating for many years on the Madison Lakes and later relocated his boat to Sturgeon Bay where they enjoyed time on Lake Michigan. His passions lead to many lifelong friendships. He and Bonnie are members of St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Middleton. John’s kind and gentle soul always set a good example for his children and grandchildren. His quick-witted and colorful sense of humor was instantly recognizable by the smirk he wore when being mischievous. John will be missed by all that knew him.

He is survived by his wife Bonnie; daughters, Jody (Tom) Frechette and their children, Taylor, Logan, Mackenzie, Cecelia, and Bella; Lisa Bruns and her children, Riley and Layla; Becky (Derrick) Henrickson and their children, Colby, Parker, Olivia, Nathaniel and Danica; John’s parents, Ed and Shirley Bruns; siblings, Steve (Mary) Bruns, Paul (Sue) Bruns, Joan (Jeff) Bernstein; and many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends.

John’s family wishes to express their gratitude to SSM Home Health that was able to assist him and keep him comfortable at home.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established in John’s name for a memorial bench to be placed at his favorite spot; Stand Rock Campground.

A Memorial service for John will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, Feb. 19th at Hooverson Funeral Home, 251 Water St., Sauk City. A visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service. A celebration of life will follow at Rex’s Innkeeper, Waunaukee, from 12:30pm until 4:00pm.

