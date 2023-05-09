John T. Pelton

John T. Pelton passed away on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Jack was born September 28, 1946 to Lloyd and Jeanne (Klabough) Pelton. He was a graduate of Mauston High School. Out of high school he went to barber school. That summer he started working at Hiawatha Valley Redi-Mix, and never returned to barber school. Jack began Pelton Trucking in September 1981, hauling sand and gravel, a job he enjoyed until his retirement in 2007. Jack was on the Mauston Fire Department for 10 years.

