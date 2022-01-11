John S. Pluska III

by Obituaries

Dodgeville – John S. Pluska III, age 59 of Dodgeville, WI passed away on Monday, January 10, 2022 at Upland Hills Hospital.

He was born on May 29, 1962 in Chicago, IL, the son of John and Arlene Pluska. He graduated from Hoffman Estates high school in 1980 and went on to photography school graduating from the Ray Vogue College of Design-Chicago in 1984.

John moved to Barneveld, WI and eventually settled down in Dodgeville, WI, working at Lands’ End for many years as a photographer.

Johnny’s life passions included photography, musky fishing, barbequing, camping, and traveling.

John is survived by his son Steven Pluska of Dodgeville, WI; his father John Pluska Sr of Dodgeville, WI; his brother Rodney Pluska and sister-in-law Joanne of Mukwonago, WI; other relatives and friends.

At this time, there are no services scheduled.

Gorgen-McGinley & Ayers Funeral Home

www.gorgenfh.com

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.