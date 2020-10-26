John Robert Rink

John Robert Rink, 73, died peacefully at home on October 24, 2020, of Lewy Body Dementia, with his family by his side.

He faced this disease with dignity and humor until the end. A private burial will be held at the Natural Path Sanctuary in Verona. Due to COVID-19, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin: https://www.alzwisc.org. Online condolences may be made at www.melbyfh.com.

He was born on November 8, 1946 in West Allis, Wisconsin, the oldest of nine children born to Robert John Rink and Dorothy Gertrude Schalk Rink.

John attended St. Aloysius Parish School in West Allis and graduated from Marquette University High School, Milwaukee, in 1963. He received his Bachelors’ degree and Masters’ degree in Political Science (1973 and 1975) from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee and his Ph.D. in Political Science from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale in 1986.

From his late teen years, John was devoted to civil rights. He marched in civil rights movements and supported the right of all persons to peacefully protest.

While in Carbondale at SIU-C, he met and married Kathleen Shannon, his “Kate,” in May 1980.

John became a professor of political science at UW-Platteville in 1993. For 23 years he taught American Government, Constitutional Law, Civil Rights, and many other courses in political science. As the academic advisor for the Pre-Law Society he helped students prepare for law school. He coached UW-Platteville’s first mock trial team, and led his students to win numerous awards in national competition. Years later he also coached UW-Platteville’s first mock mediation team because he wanted to teach students a peaceful alternative to litigation. He loved to see students develop as individuals. He often told his pre-law students that he could have been a lawyer but for his love of teaching, which led him to his calling.

John is survived by his wife of 40 years, Kathy Shannon-Rink; his son, Edward Rink; his daughter and son-in-law, Elizabeth and Eric Gullickson; seven of his eight siblings: Jean Wangerin, Janet Theoharris, Thomas (Elaine) Rink, Michael (Heidi) Rink, Paul (Debra) Rink, Joseph (Vicki) Rink, and Lillian (Marshall) Brekke; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Robert John Rink, in 1969; his mother, Dorothy, in 1999; and his brother, Philip, on August 27, 2020.

The family would like to thank the following: St. Croix Hospice for the gentle care they provided these last four months; Heather Moore of the Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin and members of the Caregiver Support Group; and to the friends that delivered meals and loving support.