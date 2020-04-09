John Robert Messmer

John Robert Messmer, 61 of Fort Atkinson, passed away peacefully at Rainbow Hospice on April 7, 2020.

John was born to Robert C. Messmer and Norma Christianson Messmer on October 13, 1958 in Edgerton, WI.

John is survived by his mother, Norma Messmer Smith of Fort Atkinson; brothers, Scott Messmer of Fort Atkinson and Mark (Marie) Messmer of Edgerton; sisters, Jane (John) Oakley of Fort Atkinson, Carla Gilbert of Milton; nieces, Brittney and Ashley Messmer, Courtney and Sinead Oakley and Meaghan Messmer; nephews, Michael Oakley and Joshua Gilbert; cousins, Todd Messmer and Pamela Lamke and aunt, Connie Messmer.

John was preceded in death by his father, Robert Messmer; maternal grandparents, Severt and Mary Christianson; paternal grandparents, Charles and Irene Messmer and his uncle, Duane Messmer.

A private visitation will be held on Monday, April 13, 2020 at the Dunlap Memorial Home followed by a 1 p.m. graveside service at Evergreen Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Opportunities Inc., American Heart Association or Alzheimer’s Association.

