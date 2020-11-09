John R. Wallace

Site staff by Site staff

John R. Wallace age 65 of Richland Center passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Pine Valley Healthcare.

He was born on October 30, 1955 in Beloit, WI the son of John D. and Betty (Alba) Wallace. He was married to the former Winifred Rothrock on July 28, 1977. John enjoyed NASCAR, playing euchre and poker with his hunting boys and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife Winnie Wallace of Richland Center, a son, John D. Wallace of Oregon, a granddaughter, Emma Wallace of Oregon, a brother, James (Kandace) Wallace of Gratiot, many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John D. and Betty Wallace and a son, Justen Wallace.

Per John’s wishes there will be no formal funeral services held.

The moment you left us our heart was split in two, one side was filled with memories the other side died with you, we often lay awake at night when the world is fast asleep, and take a walk down memory lane with tears upon our cheeks. Remembering you is easy, we do it everyday: But missing you is a heartache that never goes away. We hold you tightly within our heart and there you will remain, you see life has gone on without you, but ours will never be the same.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Stafford Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.