John R. Bingham

MADISON – John Robert Bingham, 87, of Madison, passed away peacefully on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022. He was born in Madison on July 24, 1934, to Don and Mabel (Walthers) Bingham. He was a graduate of Madison East High School (Class of 1953), where he met his sweetheart and wife, Nancy Nygaard in art class. John was married to Nancy for 49 years and they had three cherished children. John was appointed to the Madison Fire Department in 1957 and assigned to several stations throughout the city until his retirement in 1989 as a Captain in Fire Prevention. He served the department for 32 years alongside his brother, Don.

John embraced the risks and rewards of small business ownership. He was motivated by his desire to explore and learn and therefore ventured into photography and barn painting. John was a hard worker who dedicated himself to providing for his family and creating experiences with them through travel.

John had a pioneer spirit who loved U.S. travel; especially camping in the mountains “out west” with his family. John was an avid history and poetry lover, storyteller, and enjoyed fishing; especially at the family cabin in his beloved Northwoods of Wisconsin. He loved watching the Packers play and trying his luck at the casino. John was an adventurous, generous soul with a great sense of humor that was only rivaled by his big smile and heart.

John is survived by his daughter, Cherie (Dave) Eagen; son, Tom (Joni) Bingham; five beloved grandchildren, Angela (Chazz) Norris, Matthew (Shelly) Eagen of Billings, MT, Jessica (Chris Rucks) Eagen, Casey Bingham, and Codey Bingham of Denver, CO; devoted siblings, brothers, Don Bingham, Jim (Wilma) Bingham, and Doug (Bev) Bingham; sister, Virginia Dominget; sisters-in-law, Lillian Bingham and Connie Nygaard; brother-in-law, Neil Nygaard; great-grandchildren, Selena, Katie, Hunter, Dakota, Charlotte, and Faith; and great-great-grandchildren. He is further survived by devoted friends as well as many nieces and nephews who loved Uncle John. He was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy; son, David; brother, Gary; sister-in-law, Mary; nephew, Greg; and brother-in-law, Dennis.

A memorial service will be held at TRINITY LUTHERAN CHURCH, 1904 Winnebago St., Madison, at noon on Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. A luncheon will follow the services to share food and good stories in the celebration of John’s life.

“In three words I can sum up everything I’ve learned about life; it goes on.” – Robert Frost.

