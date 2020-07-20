John Peterson

CROSS PLAINS/ MADISON – John Paul Peterson, age 94, passed away peacefully on July 16, 2020, in his home at Oakwood Village, Madison.

His parents were Paul A. Peterson and Syliva (Kading) Peterson, of Black Earth, Wisconsin.

John grew up in Black Earth and attended the University of Wisconsin where he received a degree in electrical engineering. While attending the university, John met Evelyn Baum; they were married on Dec. 16, 1949, in Williamsville, N.Y. John and Ev moved to Elmhurst, Ill., in 1950, where they lived for almost 40 years. After his career with Westinghouse Electric Corporation in Chicago, John and Ev returned to Wisconsin to retire in Cross Plains, Wis., and then Madison.

John loved outdoor activities including sailing, skiing, working in his back yard, and taking long walks in retirement with Evelyn.

John’s loving family includes sister Carolyn (Peterson) Royster; sons, Thomas (Susan Glad) Peterson and David (Cynthia) Peterson; daughter, Nancy (Dagfinn Eriksen) Peterson; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

John was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Evelyn M. (Baum) Peterson; and son James.

For those wishing to make a donation in John’s memory, the family suggests one of his and Evelyn’s favorite organizations: The International Crane Foundation, The Nature Conservancy, Middleton Outreach Ministry, or The Ice Age Trail Alliance.

Services for John will be private.

