John Paul Jamison

Site staff by Site staff

BEETOWN, WI – John Paul Jamison, age 80, of Beetown, WI, passed away after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Grant Regional Health Center in Lancaster, WI.

He was born in Beetown on November 14, 1939, the son of Paul and Helen (Garthwaite) Jamison. John grew up in Beetown and worked at Jamison’s Store, which was purchased by his grandfather, John A. Jamison, in 1903. John took over operating all phases of the store, except appliances, when his father became ill in 1974. To say John loved to visit with people would be an understatement – he always had a story to share and his store was a popular meeting place. John loved sports and enjoyed watching the Packers, Brewers and Badgers.

His passion inspired him to sponsor Jamison’s Store Slowpitch Softball Team in 1971. John was devoted to his team, buying them uniforms, keeping stats, giving out team awards, etc. One of the major highlights of his life, was when they took the gold medal at the Badger State Games. The team was his pride and joy, and players still recall what a meticulous statistician John was and his impeccable sports knowledge. John had a strong faith in God and was active at the Beetown United Methodist Church. He truly lived a Christian life, always being generous and looking on the bright side of life, even during his illness. John was the heart of Beetown; everybody knew him because he treated everybody the same – like a friend.

John is survived by his nieces and nephews: Diane (Greg) Larson, Jim (Vicki) Jensen, Tracy Johnson, Tim (Lori) Jensen, Jeff (Carla) Jensen, Steve (Denise) Jensen, Jane (Jack) Whitish, Cathy (Dick) Foley, Karen (Pat “Boney”) Russell, Dan (Tori Knox) Blum, and Dennis Blum; many great-nieces and nephews; and a brother-in-law, Pete Blum.

In addition to his parents, John was preceded in death by his sisters: Delores (Leo “Bud”) Jensen, Betty (Claire) Blackbourn, and Janet Blum.

A graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at the Beetown Cemetery with Mary Ann Floerke officiating. A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. The Martin Schwartz Funeral Home and Crematory in Lancaster is entrusted with his services.

The family wished to give special thanks to Jamie Ackerman, Jim and Vicki Jensen, and Tracy Johnson for all their help making it possible for John to stay at home in Beetown as long as possible.

Online condolences: www.martinschwartzfuneralhomes.com