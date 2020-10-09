John P Marty

John P. Marty, age 62 of Monticello, died unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 following a farm accident.

John was born on February 25, 1958 in Monroe, the son of John C. “Hans” and Ruth M. (Stettler) Marty. He attended Monticello High School. John farmed for many years in Washington Township and was self- employed driving his semi. He also owned and operated Rathskellar Bar “The Hole” in Monticello since 1992. John and Rose White were married on October 27, 1991 on his parent’s farm. He was a member of the Monticello Community Club, enjoyed riding his motorcycle, and loved spending time with his grandchildren. John was always busy working on a project especially restoring old cars.

He is survived by four children, Nichole (Jesse) Newton of Pardeeville, WI, Alma Mentz (Curtis), Julia (Anthony) Marty-Watson, Hans Marty, all of Monticello; five grandchildren, Tanner (10), Morgan (9), Madelynn (5), Easton (2), Mabel (2); his mother, Ruth Marty of Albany; a brother, Fred (Susan) Marty of Monticello; two sisters, Sally (Don) Leitner of Erie, PA, Luanne (Jonathan) Prescott of Tigerton, WI; his longtime significant other, Angie Trumpy of Monticello; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Hans, in 2005.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 12, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the Newcomer Funeral Home, 1329 31st. Avenue, Monroe.

A private funeral and public celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A memorial fund will be established in John’s name in lieu of flowers. Masks are recommended while inside the funeral home. Condolences may be shared at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net