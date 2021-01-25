John N. Niles

JANESVILLE – John Nuzum Niles, age 84, passed away at Oak Park Place in Janesville on January 23, 2021 with family by his side. John was born in Baraboo, Wisconsin to John and Helen Niles on February 6, 1936. He married Donna Miller November 1955 in Baraboo, Wisconsin and after twenty-five years they divorced. In 1977 he married Virginia Lloyd and they were married for twenty years until their divorce.

He worked at General Motors Janesville for 31 years retiring in 1989. He then worked driving school bus for Van Galder Bus Company in Janesville and Riteway Bus Company in Milton. He also worked driving the shuttle bus for Blackhawk Technical College until 2016 when he finally retired.

John enjoyed flying and was a private pilot owning his own plane for several years with David Squire who recently passed away. They had many flying adventures together. He was a Harley Davidson owner and rode until he was eighty years old. He enjoyed hunting and fishing in his younger years with his sons and brothers near Devils Lake where he grew up. John also became a licensed ham radio operator in 2007 something he had always wanted to do.

John was preceded in death by parents John Niles and Helen Niles, his brother Gordon, brother Phillip, brother David, sister Katherine and sister Paula.

John is survived by three sons Jeff (Sally Rebecca-Lima) Niles of Milton, Greg (Jill) Niles and Matthew Niles all of Janesville. John is also survived by sisters Barbara Smith, Judy Sutton, Martha Harding, Jan Ward, Christine Wilder and brother Steven Niles. John is also survived by grandchildren Meghan Graap, Christopher Niles, Stephany and Stacy Niles and one great grandchild Emma Benedict.

Per John’s wishes no service will be held at this time and a celebration of life will be arranged at a later date. All Faiths Funeral and Cremation Services of Janesville is assisting the family. Online expressions of condolences and support may be made at: www.866allfaiths.com.

The family of John Niles wishes to extend our sincere thanks to the staff at SSM Health Hospital third floor, Oak Park Place staff and Agrace Hospice of Janesville.

