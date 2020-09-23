John M. Bauer

WINDSOR – John M. Bauer, age 52, of Windsor, passed away on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at SSM Health-St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born on Oct. 24, 1967, in Little Rock, Ark., the son of Linus and Veronica (Bednar) Bauer, Sr.

John is survived by his fiancé, Katie Hamre; former wife, Sally Vogl-Bauer; and brother, Linus Bauer, Jr.

John graduated from Catholic High School for Boys in Little Rock. After graduating, he received a Bachelor of Science from the University of Dallas and went on to successfully complete his master’s degree from the University of Kentucky.

Some of John’s passions were technology and problem solving and he used those talents while employed at WPS Health Solutions as the Citrix Manager. He had also been a certified Microsoft trainer and Network Operations expert. He was well respected and admired for his ability to work with and mentor others.

John was exceptionally handy and mechanically inclined. He excelled in wood working, home remodeling, and fixing just about anything that was broken. In his free time John loved riding his Indian motorcycle, playing pool, smoking pork shoulders and ribs for family and friends, making hot sauce and enjoying a good card game. He was always there to help his family and friends when they needed him. He will be dearly missed.

A private memorial service will be held. Family and friends who wish to view the service via LIVE STREAM may visit John’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

A public drive thru visitation will be held at GUNDERSON EAST FUNERAL AND CREMATION CARE, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. on Monday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Charles T. Uhl Memorial Rome Endowed Scholarship Fund at the University of Dallas, 1845 E. Northgate Dr., Irving, TX 75062, Attention: Kris Muñoz Vetter, in memory of John Bauer, ’90 or online at advancement.udallas.edu/donate. Please note name of fund and in memory of John Bauer. John valued the opportunity to participate in this program and to be able to travel and study abroad in Rome.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

