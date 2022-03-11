John Lee Kramer

by Obituaries

John Lee Kramer, age 72, of Madison, passed away on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022. He was born on April 21, 1949, in Madison, the son of Theodore and Helen Kramer.

John graduated from Madison East High School in 1967. He worked in the office at Creative Community Living Services for over 20 years.

John had a servant’s heart and was always willing to help others. His greatest accomplishments were his two beautiful daughters. He proudly held each of them on a pedestal and said things got even better when they married and had children.

John is survived by his daughters, Courtney (Donnie) Henry and Kelly (Seth) Tomlinson; two brothers, Jim (Julie) Kramer and Dean (Karen) Gehri; two sisters, Joan (Kate Reed) Thompson and Penny (Bo) Manuel; mother of his daughters, Georgann Kramer; four grandchildren, Carter and Wesley Henry and Isaac and Greta Tomlinson; best friend and cousin, Gary Lukens; stepfather, Marvin Fay Gehri; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Theodore Kramer and Helen Kramer Gehri nee Bailey; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

