John L. Wagner Jr.

RANDOLPH/MADISON- John L. Wagner Jr., age 76, of Randolph, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Marshfield Medical Center in Beaver Dam.

He was born on Oct. 13, 1943, the son of John and Andrea (Henningsen) Wagner.

John served in the U. S. Navy. He loved playing bridge, chess and shooting pool. He was an avid Packer, Badger and Brewer fan. He enjoyed mentoring people and spending time at the UW-Madison Union.

John is survived by his two daughters, Dawn (Matt) Ballou and Cynthia Ohly; sisters, Virgina (Rick) Hong, Elizabeth (Norm) Wright and Mary Ellen Wagner; six brothers, Christopher (Karen) Wagner, Michael (Lynette) Wagner, David (Tina) Wagner, Timothy (Kathy) Wagner, James (Taiha) Wagner and Jeff (Chelse) Wagner.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and former wife, Diane Young.

Special thank you to all staff at Randolph Health Services for their care.

