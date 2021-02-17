John Jagler wins Republican primary to replace Fitzgerald in 13th State Senate District

Jaymes Langrehr by Jaymes Langrehr

MADISON, Wis. — John Jagler has won the Republican primary to replace former Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald in the Wisconsin State Senate.

Fitzgerald left the seat after being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

State Senate District 13–GOP State Senate District 13--GOP 10,032 92.1% precincts reporting

The Associated Press called the race for Jagler less than an hour after polls closed.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.