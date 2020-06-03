John “Jack” Melvin Thompson

BARNEVELD/PORTAGE – John “Jack” Melvin Thompson, age 90, of Barneveld, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare from complications of Parkinson’s Disease with his loving wife by his side.

He was born on Feb. 17, 1930, at Madison General Hospital, the son of Lester and Eleanora (Cohnen) Thompson.

Jack served in the U.S. Army during Korean Conflict in 1951. He married Donna Mae Segebrecht on June 14, 1991, at St. Bridget’s Catholic Church, Ridgeway.

He provided for his family working at several places over the years: Madison Bus Company for eight years, a forklift driver for Doylestown Cold Storage for 16 years, Kraft, then Alto Dairy, retiring at the age of 65.

Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, and watching the Packers and Badgers. He was an avid watcher of Jeopardy and the golf channel. He loved to go for rides on the back roads and knew them like the back of his hand. His favorite thing to do was spend time with his family and they will miss his great sense of humor.

He is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Linda (Duane), Cindy (Paul), Lou (Terry); and grandchildren, Alianna, Lauren and Connor. He is further survived by Donna’s children, Jeff, Mike (Mary), Susie (Mike), Kathy (Dan); daughter-in-law, Deb; and grandchildren, Rachel (Leo), Terry (Katy), Karla (Carl), Wes (Carlee), Justin, Nic (Angie), Ashley (Jake), Jaime (Andy), Michael, Brett, Brittany, Brady and Brandyn; 17 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Henrietta.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Roy; and stepson, Steve Segebrecht.

A private memorial service will be held at ST. BRIDGET’S CATHOLIC CHURCH, 803 Main St., Ridgeway, with the Rev. Steve Petrica presiding. Burial will be held at St. Bridget Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Jack’s name to Agrace HospiceCare. Thank you to Agrace HospiceCare and to his caregivers Carrie Reese and April Smart.

