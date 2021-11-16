John “Jack” Hoppman

John “Jack” Hoppman, age 85, passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 at Agrace HopspiceCare in Fitchburg.

He was born on April 17, 1936 to Reuben and Bernadine (Feuling) Hoppman in Madison. He married Ruth Blaschka on September 14, 1957 at Sacred Hearts Catholic Church in Sun Prairie.

Jack worked as an operator of heavy equipment for the Local 139 Operators Union

He is survived by 7 children, Pam (Pete) Brandt, Patti Gersbach, Jeff (Carrie) Hoppman, Jim Hoppman, Barb (Steve) Beloungy, Reuben Hoppman and Dale (Arlyn) Hoppman; 12 grandchildren; and 3 great-grandchildren and his pet dog HarleyII

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Ruth in 2017

A private service is being held. Burial will take place at Highland Memory Gardens. Jacks family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Agrace HospiceCare.

A special thanks to his caregivers Bayo and Heather.

