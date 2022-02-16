John “Jack-Chuddy” Royston

John “Jack-Chuddy” Royston, age 69, formerly of Mazomanie passed away unexpectedly at his home in Prairie du Sac on Monday, Feb. 14, 2022.

He was born July 24, 1952 to the late Charles and Delores (Lockwood) Royston. He attended and graduated from Wisconsin Heights High School. Following High School; Jack enlisted in the United States Navy. He served aboard the CVN 65 USS Enterprise, where he was stationed near Subic Bay and Philippines; and loved to share stories about his time spent there. Following his time in the service he worked as truck driver, at Ball Canning in Deforest, and as a carpenter until a fall and injury that prevented him from working any longer. Jack enjoyed time spent with his friends and family, boating and spending time on the water, riding his motorcycle, and was a huge NASCAR fan.

He is survived by his 3 sons, Jeremy (Lisa) Wallenkamp and daughter Taylor, Mike (Tanya) Royston and their children Michael II and Audrey, Jason Royston and his sister Suzanne (Lud) Habada. He is further survived by several nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Robert Charles Royston, Thomas Clark Royston, Cheryl Meril Jenkins and Chuck Feril Royston.

As per Jack’s wishes, a private family service will be held. Interment will be held in the Garden Bluff Cemetery, WestPoint Township at a later date.

