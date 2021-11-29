John J. Thill

by Obituaries

John J. Thill, 87, of Potosi, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, November 26, 2021.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 A.M., Friday, December 3, 2021 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson. Father Richard Leffler will officiate. Burial will be at St. Thomas Catholic Cemetery, Potosi, where graveside military rites will be accorded. Friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at the church or from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service on Friday at the church. The Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville, is serving the family. Memorials may be made to the John J. Thill Memorial Fund. Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

John was born on July 28, 1934 to Frank and Veva (Ostermier) Thill in Boise, Idaho. Shortly after his birth, his family planted their roots in Potosi, Wisconsin. Due to his academic abilities and mischievous behavior, John’s mother was more than willing to start him in school at the age of four. He excelled in his classes, and graduated from Potosi High School in 1951, at the age of 16 – a fact that John was very proud of. After high school, John went to work at the Dubuque Battery Factory until 1957, at which time he entered the United States Army, and proudly served his country. He served two years in Potier, France. During these two years of service, he was able to experience many of the European Countries. Shortly after his return to Potosi, he was set up on a blind date by his mother, which was the beginning of a rich and fulfilling marriage. On May 3, 1961 John married Mary Patzner, the love of his life, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church, Tennyson. During their 60 years of marriage they were blessed with six children. During these years John worked at the original Potosi Brewery, New York Life Insurance and Edward Don Co., from which he retired at an early age. John served on the Potosi Village Board. He was also a proud active member of the SS Andrew Thomas Parish, where he served as a Eucharistic Minister for many years. John and Mary’s strong faith and trust in God brought them through many difficult times, especially the last year and a half while he battled pancreatic cancer. John will always be remembered for his great sense of humor, never ending love for his family, a competitive card game and his passion for fishing. His knowledge and enthusiasm for the Packers, Badgers and Brewers is something he has passed down to his family.

John will be dearly missed by his survivors: his wife, Mary; his children, Lonnie (Joan) Thill, Maury (Deb) Thill, Mollie McDonald, Tammy (Gary) Ames, Becky (Brian) Spillane and Tommy (Becky) Thill; grandchildren, Jeff, Brad, Max, Alex, Malorie, Makila, Abby, Austin and Ellie; five (soon to be seven) great-grandchildren; sister, Harriet Cardey and sister-in-law, Marla Thill; many nieces and nephews.

Upon his arrival to Heaven, John will join his parents, brother, David Thill, brother-in-law, Jerry Cardey and grandchildren, Alexander, Lucian and Zoey.

The family has been overwhelmed by the compassionate care from Kim Martens and The Grant County Hospice Team, “his second family”at the Mercy One Cancer Center (Dr. Engelman and Tammi and their staff), and Dr. Frieberger, his “LA Dodger buddy”. Their support and kindness will never be forgotten.

