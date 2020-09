John J. Lindh

MADISON – John Jude Lindh, age 81, died at home on Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, from small-cell bladder cancer.

John was preceded in death by his son, John Michael. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; children, Rebecca, Lisa, Mary Jo Ann, Kevin, Aaron and Heidi; 13 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.

Private family services will be held.