John “Harts” Hartman, Jr.

by Obituaries

John “Harts” Hartman, Jr., age 62, of Lyndon Station, Wisconsin, died Tuesday afternoon, March 29, 2022 ,holding the hand of his wife at his beloved home. Born March 14, 1960, in Baraboo, Wisconsin, he was the son of the late John Hartman, Sr. and Goldie (Waddell) Hartman.

Harts met his soul mate and wife of 42 years, Glenda (Getgen), in Lake Delton. They later married in Lake Delton on November 1, 1980 in the warm company of their friends and family. In the early years of their marriage, Harts and Glenda enjoyed cruising in their 1967 Firebird convertible which Harts loved dearly. The two would vacation in Mexico with friends and family, where he found a love for boogie boarding in the ocean. He and his granddaughter, Haley, had an annual tradition of visiting Six Flags where they sought the thrill of the rides.

Harts and Glenda nurtured a home where the door was always open, and family came first. Harts was a genuine man that cherished the relationships he spent his life building. He was ready with an outstretched hand, the right tool (or two), and sound advice from his personal experiences. When he wasn’t treating friends and family to a pool party and serving something off the grill, you could find him tinkering in his yard or enjoying other projects to improve his treasured home.

John is survived by a large family which he deeply loved and devoted his life to. He is survived by his soul mate, Glenda Hartman (daughter of Glen Getgen (Dee) and Marilyn Getgen); daughter, Amanda Hartman (Paul Karzen); son, Joey Rivas (Alicia); grandchildren, Haley Bowen-Hartman, Tyson LaMere, Carter Rivas, Jackson John Rivas; brothers, Myron Hartman (Sharon), Gary Hartman (Linda), and Steve Hartman; brothers-in-law, Allen Getgen, John Getgen; sisters, Sharon Curtain (Mike, Danielle, Kristi, Angie, Stan), Julie Sherman (Jessica, Seth, Amber, Jacob); great-niece and nephews, Jason Getgen (Ashley, Makenna, Kinsley), Adam Getgen (Amanda, Gable (Bubba), Gracie (Sissy), Garrett Getgen (Brianna), Griffin Getgen, Katie Getgen, Matt Getgen; and close friends Yvon and Estella Roustan.

The family would like to invite those Celebrating John’s Life to Trapper’s Turn on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. at Trappers Turn Golf Club, 2955 Wisconsin Dells Parkway in Wisconsin Dells.

