John Hanushewicz (aka; Dad/Grandpa, Johnny, Cowboy John, Johnny Rocket and St. John), age 86, passed away on March 23, 2022, at Waunakee Manor Nursing Home. Born on June 15, 1935, in Poland, the son of Walter and Pauline (Zalewski). In the early 1950’s he immigrated to the United States and arrived on Ellis Island. Eventually Madison, WI became his home. He completed 3 years of service as a Staff Sergeant in the 82nd Airborne Division. John married Sharon (Bongiovani) at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on June 3, 1961. He worked as a semi-truck driver for Whelan Transfer, a city bus driver, and for the Madison Street Department before retirement. John was a loving father to his two children, Nick and Teresa and the proud grandfather of Cole and Ella. He enjoyed trout fishing, creating beautiful stained-glass pieces of art, traveling to Door County, meeting friends for coffee at McDonalds and coming up with endearing nicknames for family and friends.

John is survived by his children, Nick J. Hanushewicz and Teresa (Chris) Coplan; grandchildren Cole and Ella Coplan; siblings, Nick (Pepper) Hanuschewicz, Mike (Kathy) Kukawica; sister-in-law, Jeanie Froland, Rose Bongiovani; brother-in-law Nick (Vicki) Bongiovani, as well as other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Sharon; parents; brothers, Frank, Walter, and other special loved ones who all surely welcomed him with open arms at Heaven’s Gates.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff at Waunakee Manor and Agrace Hospice for the loving care they provided.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:30 A.M., Saturday, April 2, 2022, with visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at St. Bernard Catholic Church, 2450 Atwood Ave, Madison, with Father Michael Radowicz presiding. A luncheon will follow at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested that memorial donations be made to Agrace Hospice.

