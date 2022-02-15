John H. Sandlin

by Obituaries

John H. Sandlin, age 60, of Monticello, died on Thursday, February 10, 2022, at the Monroe Hospice Home following a hard-fought battle with cancer.

John was born on January 29, 1962, in Monroe to Eugene D. and Lillian (Maass) Sandlin. He graduated from Albany High School in 1980. John and his three brothers grew up working on the family dairy farm in Mt. Pleasant Township.

He worked mainly nights as a custodian at Walmart for over 30 years and part-time for the Village of Monticello for 13 years helping with recycling. He enjoyed his job with the village as he liked visiting with the people.

John loved to host a yearly cookout for his family during Monticello Homecoming and enjoyed spending time and spoiling his many nieces and nephews. He could be seen in Monticello walking his pup, Toby, and always liked an occasional trip with family to a Dubuque casino.

John is survived by his three brothers, Jim (Lu) Sandlin, Joe (Dianne) Sandlin, Jeremy (Jodi) Sandlin; 13 nieces and nephews and numerous great-nieces and nephews whom he loved; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

A celebration of John’s life will be held on Friday, February 25, 2022, at 4:00 p.m., at the VOEGELI-NEWCOMER FUNERAL HOME, Monticello, with Chaplain Linda O’Leary officiating. Chaplain O’Leary gave John great comfort during his hospital stays and they developed a good friendship. There will be no visitation. Private family graveside services will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund will be established in John’s name. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.newcomerfuneralhome.net

“John was more than a brother, he was a friend.”

