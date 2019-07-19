John Gilman Butler

GREENE/CLINTON – John Gilman Butler, age 84, passed away in Jefferson, Wis., on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. He was born on May 7, 1935, in Greene, Iowa, the son of Garth and Hazel (Wright) Butler. John graduated from Cedarville University, and was also a veteran of the U.S. Navy.

John married Gail Carter on June 9, 1961. He pastored for over 40 years with pastorates in Williamsburg, Ohio, Detroit, Mich., Chicago, Ill., and Clinton, Iowa. John authored over fifty books on numerous Biblical subjects.

John is survived by daughter, Elizabeth (Chuck) Clute; son, Steve (Caralyn) Butler; five grandchildren, Charlie (Lydia) Clute, Jonathan Clute, Christopher Clute, Thomas Butler and Hannah Butler; and two great-grandchildren, Bethany and Ivy Clute. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Gail; son, David; brother, Paul; and sister, Doris.

A graveside service will be held at ROSE HILL CEMETERY in Greene, Iowa, at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019. Memorials may be made to Calvary Baptist Church, 312 South Main St., Greene, IA 50636. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

