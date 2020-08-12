John G. “Jack” Johnson

STOUGHTON/GREEN BAY-John G. “Jack” Johnson left this world on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, for the spiritual realm of God after a brief but critical illness.

Jack is survived by his wife of 22 years, Judith “Judie” Johnson, Stoughton, Wis.; stepsons, Bryan R. (Leslie) Smith and their son, Jordan and daughter, Allyson; Darian J. Smith; Jamison L. Smith and his daughter, Asha; Bradley J. (Jan) Smith; Kevin T. Smith and his sons, Vernon, Hickory, Peregrine and daughter, Libertie; nephew, Rick (Beth) Schaut and their daughters, Teresa and Claire and son, Colin; and cousin, Bruce (Mary Kay) Stram.

Jack was preceded in death by his mother, Hazel M. Matravers; sister, Sue Schaut; and his father, Arnold B. Johnson.

Jack was born on Jan. 27, 1938, in Green Bay, Wis. After attending high school in Green Bay, he served his country in the U.S Army. Jack attended cosmetology school and owned his own hair salon. He was also a founding partner of William Jon Salons located in Madison, Wis. He transitioned to a career with the State of Wisconsin in the Department of Regulation and Licensing as an inspector until retirement.

In 1998, Jack retired on a Friday, the “Viking” married Judie Smith that Saturday, and the very next day Captain Jack and his beautiful bride embarked on the first of their many North American sailing adventures. One of their favorite excursions on their F27 “Tried-n-True” trimaran sailboat was a voyage to the Bahamas. They enjoyed many winters sailing the coastal waters of Florida and several summers in the Canadian North Channel. Jack’s legacy includes his proud craftsmanship in building cedar strip canoes, kayaks and many other watercrafts; over a thousand solo parachute jumps; performing in the Tommy Bartlett Show in Wisconsin Dells; his endless entertaining supply of jokes shared from memory; a devoted fan of the Green Bay Packers; his passion for ham radio with the handle of KC9A; and his rich sail making and sewing skills.

Favorite memories of Jack from friends and family:

Jack had a twinkle in his eye and flashed a sly grin when he did or said something priceless. He preferred wearing sandals year-round and showed off his tan. He had a quiet, strong devotion to his faith and lived by example to others. He quietly did many special things and little projects to help people when in need. He was a master at chicken foot dominoes on game nights, and taught his prowess at Sudoku puzzles to anyone who was eager to learn. He shared sweet cheek kisses and loving hugs with family. The house was filled with buttery scents from his nightly popcorn indulgence which he shared with his grandkids. Until we meet again, Jack, enjoy your new journey. We will miss you and your incredible smile.

Jack was buried during a private family ceremony held at Wheeler Prairie Cemetery, Dunkirk Township, Stoughton, Wis.

