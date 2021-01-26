John G. Hoffman

John G. Hoffman, 80, of Richland Center died Sunday, January 24, 2021 at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse.

He was born on March 9, 1940 at Gunderson Lutheran Hospital the son of John Estel and Rebecca (Wee) Hoffman. John attended a one room school at Knapps Creek, graduated from Richland Center High School in 1958 and graduated from UW Whitewater. John was united in marriage to Kathryn Kay Huth on July 20, 1963 and they had two sons, John Scott and Eric Jon. He was a Cub Scout master and a former member of the Richland Center Lions Club.

John lived on Century Farm and was employed at the Boaz Feed Mill and Coast to Coast. John left for a new career as the manager at the Montgomery Ward Store on Court Street in Richland Center and later sold insurance for Rural Mutual. He owned and published the Richland County Telephone Directory for Richland County for 23 years. John was a member of the Five Points Lutheran Church. His favorite times were being home with family and friends on the deck or the gazebo. John enjoyed traveling with family and friends especially a trip to the homeland of he and Kay’s former exchange students.

John is survived by his wife Kay, sons: Scott and Eric, sister-in-law Mary Smith, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

John was preceded in death by his parents Estel and Rebecca and sister Betty Lou Janczy.

