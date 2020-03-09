John Frederick Loutsch

Site staff by Site staff

John Loutsch, age 78 of Mauston, Wisconsin passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Casa de Oaks in Reedsburg, Wisconsin.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Mauston, Wisconsin with Father John A. Potaczek celebrating. Burial will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Visitation will be held at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass at 11:30 a.m.

John was born June 7, 1948 in Chicago, Illinois the son of John and Florence (Domialle) Loutsch. He served in the United States Navy, aboard the U.S.S. Kittyhawk, and was honorably discharged. In October of 1965 he married Joyce Corey and lived and worked in Chicago. In April 1966, he was involved in a motor vehicle accident, which severely changed his direction of life.

John is survived by his sons; Mark of Tomah, WI, Patrick of Baraboo, WI; daughters, Yvonne (Sam) Franke of Mauston, WI, Pamela (Chris) Crossley of Lake Delton, WI, Michelle (Larry) Zieler of Reedsburg, WI, Theresa (Paul) Johnson of Tomah, WI, Sara Loutsch of Sparta, WI; 12 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren; his sister, Linda (Loutsch) Troglia.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Constance; son, James; 4 infant children; brother, Harold; and sisters, Brenda and Suzy.