John Frank Markwardt

OREGON – John Frank Markwardt, age 87, of Oregon, passed away on Monday, Jan. 18, 2021, at home. He was born Sept. 10, 1933, in New Holstein, Wis., son of John and Frances (DeBuhr) Markwardt.

John graduated from New Holstein High School in 1951. He graduated from UW-Madison, with a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering and worked for IBM. John married Ann Hughes on June 30, 1956. After her passing, John married Mary “Gerry” (Murray) Markwardt on June 19, 1976.

John proudly served in the U.S. Marines Corp. He worked as a farmer in the rural Oregon area well into his 80’s. He grew crops and later grew beautiful trees. John was a member of the Brooklyn/Oregon American Legion. He enjoyed fixing things and was an expert at it. He loved to spend time with his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. He loved animals, watching football, dancing, travelling, and playing cards at the casino.

John is survived by his wife, Gerry; children, John E. Markwardt, William (Kim) Markwardt, Scott Nyberg, Stephen Markwardt, David Markwardt, Kathryn (Richard) Cale, Donald (Denise) Nyberg, Thomas (Theresa) Markwardt and William (Amy) Nyberg; siblings, Frances Markwardt, Edgar Markwardt, Robert Markwardt, Virginia Laughrin and Carolyn Hogden; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Steven Nyberg; grandson, Garrett Nyberg; and siblings, Alma Adshead, Leona Sattell and Janet Markwardt.

A private service will be held. A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorials may be gifted in John’s name to the Salvation Army. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

