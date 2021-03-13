John Francis “Jack” Rogan

MIDDLETON – Colonel John F. “Jack” Rogan, USA (Ret.), age 94, passed away on Monday, March 8, 2021.

John was born on July 10, 1926, in New York City, the oldest of seven children to John and Susan (O’Doherty) Rogan and spent part of his boyhood in Ireland.

Jack was a devoted husband to the love of his life, Ann, and a loving father to his nine children and 10 grandchildren. Jack served in the U.S. Army for 25 years, retiring as a full Colonel, and was inducted into the Army Finance Corps “Hall of Fame” in 1992 and the Officer’s Candidate School Hall of Fame in 2017.

He received the Veteran’s Lifetime Achievement Award from the Wisconsin Board of Veteran’s Affairs in 2009. After retiring from the military, Jack served as the State Director of Finance for Wisconsin for 13 years under five governors. During this time, he was elected President of the National Association of State Auditors, Comptrollers, and Treasurers.

Jack devoted himself to service throughout his life. He volunteered as a financial advisor to the Archdiocese of Madison for 38 years, working with three bishops. He served as a member of the Diocese Pastoral Council, Seminary Advisory Board, Saint Raphael Society Board, Diocesan Appeals Committee, Diocesan Finance Council, and Diocesan Corporate Board. Jack was longtime member of St. Bernard Parish in Middleton, serving as Parish Council President and on the Finance Committee, as well as President of the Holy Name Society. Jack was President of the Madison Serra Club and received the “Serran of the Year” award in 2004. He also served a four-year term on the U.S. Catholic Bishops’ National Advisory Council. In 2017, Jack received a Leadership Award from Catholic Charities. Jack had the ‘gift of gab’ and embraced his Irish heritage. He was Madison’s “Irish Person of the Year” in 2010.

Jack is survived by his children, Suzanne, John (Judy), Kathleen, Patricia, Colleen (Antonio), Michael (Sue), Kevin, and David; grandchildren, Trevor, Jenna, Ryan, Kelsey, Kyle, Krista, Julie, Noah, Aidan, and Cameron; brother, Joseph (Mary Ann); sister, Mary; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his dear wife, Ann; daughter, Maureen (Vince); parents; sisters, Millicent and Eileen; and brothers, Thomas and Edward (Phyllis).

