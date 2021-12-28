John Fiscus

by Obituaries

DeForest – John Fiscus, age 63, of DeForest, passed away in his home after a short battle with cancer.

John is survived by his devoted wife of 41 years Elizabeth Fiscus (Johnson); his sister Lynne Fiscus; and children Kristin (John) Knetchges; Samantha Fiscus, John E. (Angela) Fiscus; and Scott (Chasidy) Fiscus, and grandchildren Ella, Lane, and Everleigh.

John was greeted in heaven by his father, mother, sister, father-in-law, and loyal dogs.

John valued the four essential F’s of life; Family, Football, Fishing & Food (the exact order of importance could be argued). John’s biggest accomplishment was helping Beth raise their four children in the home they built together. John’s life was revitalized when he became a grandfather to Ella, Lane, and Everleigh. If John wasn’t fishing with his best friend, Busch, he was cheering on the Green Bay Packers for all the neighbors to hear while enjoying a large spread of good food.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be held on Sunday, January 2nd, from 1-3 pm at Flavors Wine Bar in Sun Prairie.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com.

The Stafford Funeral Home in Richland Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.