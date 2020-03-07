John Fields

Site staff by Site staff

John Fields, 59, of Benton, WI passed away on Friday, March 6, 2020 at home.

A memorial service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 10th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Rev. Bill Vasey officiating. A private family burial will be held at a later date.

Family & friends may call from 9:30 a.m. until time of service on Tuesday, March 10th at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI. The family requests that attendees wear casual attire for services.

John was born on June 27, 1960 to Ray “Stubb” & Donna (Birkett) Fields in Hazel Green, WI. He was a semi driver first and later demoted to a diesel mechanic; Karen said he wasn’t getting out of the business that easy. He married Denise “Dee Dee” Bryant on June 7, 1986 in Leadmine, WI. He worked for Wiederholt Transportation in Hazel Green, WI as a diesel mechanic. John was a talented artist and enjoyed woodworking, an avid firearm collector (a true gun fanatic), his 2 fur babies: Molly & Zoey, TV shows, Forged in Fire and Mysteries of Oak Island, but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

John is survived by his wife, Denise; a daughter, Shawna Fields of Darlington, WI; a son, Taylor Fields of Benton, WI; 2 brothers: Jack (Missy) Fields of West Harrison, IN and Tim (Becky) Fields of Dickeyville, WI; a sister, Kori Kruser of Darlington, WI; a special friend, Cathy Schwitz; boss and friend, Karen Wiederholt; a sister-in-law, Debra (Matt) Spillane; along with nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by parents and in-laws.