John F. Schmid

John F. Schmid, age 72 of Cambria, WI formerly of Argyle, WI passed away unexpectedly on Monday, January 25, 2021 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born January 8, 1949 in Argyle the son of Robert and Dorothy (Blum) Schmid. John grew up in Argyle where he graduated from Argyle High School in 1967. Following his graduation, John volunteered to join the United States Army where he served two consecutive tours in the Vietnam War. Following his honorable discharge, he started his family in Monroe, WI.

John worked thirty years at Evergreen Equipment in Monroe and later became a salesman for them before his retirement. On August 31, 2003 John was united in marriage to Kimberly Bellefeuille at Kimberly’s farm in Oulu, WI. Following their marriage John and Kim moved to Arizona until 2007 when they moved back to central Wisconsin.

John is survived by his wife Kimberly; four children: Laurie (John Mark) Dotson of Monroe, Julie Horton of Monticello, IA, Tim (Brandi) Schmid of South Wayne, WI, and Sarah (Chad) Pehl of Monroe; 20 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; Ralph Schmid of Fayetteville, NC, Stan Schmid of Albany, WI, Christian (Mona) Schmid of Somerset, PA, Mark Schmid of Monroe, Roy (Laura Maum) Schmid of Monroe, Gary (Dawn) Schmid of Monroe, William Schmid of Albany, and Karen (Ron) Ziegler of McFarland, WI. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers: Lee Schmid and Robert “Bud” Schmid and his four-legged friend Gabby.

John was a member of Monroe VFW for many years and was an assistant scout leader for Monroe Boy Scout Troop #112 for several years. He enjoyed tinkering with various machines, tractors, trucks and cars. John loved to spend time outdoors fishing with his son Tim and deer hunting. He cherished the time he spent with his family, especially his grandchildren and the memories they created together. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

A private family memorial service will be held Friday, February 5, 2021 at Hope Evangelical Free Church (2902 13th St, Monroe, WI 53566). Military rights will be accorded by the American Legion Zilmer-Riley Post NO. 84. A public visitation will be held from 11:00am to 11:45am prior to the service at the church. The Erickson Funeral Home in Argyle is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com

