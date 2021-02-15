John F. Fishler

John F. Fishler, 87, of Platteville, formerly of Lancaster, Wisconsin, died on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at Park Place Assisted Living, Platteville.

Private family services will be held at the Melby Funeral Home & Crematory, Platteville. Pastor Mary Ann Floerke will officiate. Burial will be at the Prairie Cemetery, Fennimore. Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice in John’s name Online condolences can be made at www.melbyfh.com

John was born in 1933 in rural Glen Haven, Wisconsin, son of Peter and Mary Elizabeth (Johll) Fishler. He was married to Camilla Gutweiler. Their early married life was spent in Kenosha, Wisconsin, where he worked at American Motors. He was a student also at the Kenosha Technical Institute for two years where he studied accounting. John and the family returned to Grant County in 1969 when they moved to their farm near Bagley. He started Fishler Tax Service there and later at their Lancaster farm for 40 years. With his failing health in 2018 he and Camilla moved to Platteville to be near their daughter. John enjoyed reading the newspaper and chatting on the phone. He enjoyed camping and learned how to ride a bicycle, and he rode on the trails all over the country. He made several trips on the train to Salt Lake City, Utah, to accompany his wife, Camilla, on her genealogy hobby. That also included trips to the British Isles and Rhineland in Germany. He loved the nine winters spent in Florida. What John mostly loved was the time spent with his wife and family.

He is survived by his wife, Camilla; two daughters, Diane (Kent) Smith and Donna Fishler; grandson, Eric Smith; two sisters, Barbara Kessler and Joann Bruckner; two brothers, Ronald Fishler and David (Deb) Fishler; sisters and brothers-in-law, Carol Rufener, Mary (Gary) Biddick, David (Barbara) Gutweiler and Ellen (Chuck) Lange; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers, Roger, Stanley and Paul and a sister, Pat Rogers.

The family would like to THANK Park Place for their excellent care he received there – Angie and Ann, and all of the staff. Also THANK Terri and the staff at St. Croix Hospice for their excellent service, Dr. Hyatt and the Drs., and staff at Southwest Health Center.

