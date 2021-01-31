John Elmer Kutzbach

MADISON- John Elmer Kutzbach, age 83, passed away in his home in Madison, Wis., on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, after a long illness. John’s generosity and kindness, his love for learning and teaching, and his joy for life were an inspiration to family and friends.

John was born on June 14, 1937, in Reedsburg, Wis., son of Juanita (Miller) and Elmer Kutzbach. On September 17, 1965, he married the love of his life, Gisela (Hanebuth) Kutzbach in Berlin Germany.

John graduated from Reedsburg Public High School in 1955. He earned his undergraduate degree in engineering from the University of Wisconsin in 1960 and his Ph.D. in atmospheric science from the University of Wisconsin in 1966. He was a 2nd lieutenant in the United States Air Force and worked as an aviation weather forecaster stationed in France from 1961 to 1963.

John joined the University of Wisconsin faculty in 1966. As Professor of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences and the Nelson Institute for Environmental Studies and Director of the Center for Climatic Research, he pioneered the use of climate models to investigate the causes and effects of large-scale changes in past climates. His research helped validate the use of climate models in predicting climate change. He was elected into the National Academy of Sciences in 2005. Among his many awards he treasured the Roger Revelle Medal of the American Geophysical Union in 2006, the Milankovitch Medal of the European Geophysical Society in 2001, the Humboldt Research Award of the Alexander von Humboldt Foundation of Germany in 1976, the Distinguished Career Achievement Award of the American Quaternary Association in 2003, and the International Science and Technology Award of China in 2017.

Throughout his career, he treasured his collaborations with an international group of paleoecologists, glaciologists, geomorphologists, marine geologists, and paleoanthropologist. He and Gisela invited his colleagues from around the world into their lives and home forming decades long friendships that they both cherished. Throughout his academic career, John also delighted in his role of mentoring and encouraging young climate scientists.

Since 1975 John was a regular summer visiting researcher at the National Center for Atmospheric Research in Boulder Colorado. He and his family loved staying in Chautauqua, visiting with friends, camping and hiking 14ers.

John and Gisela joined Bethel Lutheran Church in 1969 and celebrated the baptisms and weddings of their three children at Bethel. He served on many committees and as vice president of the church council. John found fellowship in men’s groups, the Creative Worship choir, and the Bethel Hikers group. Most recently, he co-founded the Caring for Creation ministry, which is rooted in living in harmony with the environment, others, ourselves and God.

John and Gisela believed that love and life were an adventure to be shared with all of heart and mind and strength. John and Gisela’s love of travel, love of nature and passion for researching their family history took them on adventures all over the world. In their 55 years of marriage they took joy in learning new things together and from each other; John taught Gisela to drive, Gisela taught John to skate.

John loved his role of Dad and Grandad and Father-in-Law. He cherished a home filled with family, ping pong tournaments, family walks to Picnic Point, telling Grandad jokes, and sitting together with his family for long and lively discussions. His family cherished his enthusiasm for their interests and dreams. His unwavering love, support and understanding will be dearly missed.

He is survived by Gisela Kutzbach, his loving wife and soulmate of over 56 years; their three children, Angela (Andy) Currie of Lewiston, NY, Katrina (Dana) Martin of Evanston, IL, Mark (Arezou Koohi) Kutzbach of Arlington, VA; their grandchildren Sophia and Justin Currie, Aaron, Rob and Julia Martin, and Sebastian Kutzbach; his sisters Dorothea (the late Warren) Ford and Carole (Bill) Riberich, and sister-in-law Angela (Hanebuth) Schwencker; their many dear Kutzbach and Hanebuth cousins, nieces and nephews.

A private service will be held. Family and friends are invited to view John’s memorial service via LIVE STREAM. Please visit John’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 1, 2021.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in John’s name to either the John Kutzbach Climate Research Fund (https://nelson.wisc.edu/ccr/about/support.php) or Bethel Lutheran Church (https://www.bethel-madison.org).

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

