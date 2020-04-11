John Edward Oltman

NEW GLARUS, Wis. – On Thursday, April 9, 2020, John Edward Oltman, loving husband, father and grandfather, peacefully passed away from natural causes at the age of 78.

John was born on Dec. 19, 1941, in Sycamore, Ill. to William “Bill” and Ruth Oltman. He graduated from Sycamore High School in 1960 and received his bachelor’s degree in chemistry from Northern Illinois University in 1964. After graduating from college, John moved to Madison, Wis. to work at Rayovac. On September 26, 1970, he married Christine Lund, his beloved wife.

John was raised on a farm and always enjoyed a view of the countryside. He bought Foggy Hollow Farm in 1967 where he raised Polled Hereford cattle. John was active in the Wisconsin Beef Improvement Association (WBIA) and Wisconsin Polled Hereford Association (WPHA). Both he and Chris were inducted into the Wisconsin Hereford Association Hall of Fame in 2006. Professionally, he worked at Rayovac for 33 years.

During the second half of his career at Rayovac, he led the Zinc Air Department designing hearing aids to be smaller and more powerful. After Rayovac, he founded Key Consultants and worked with battery companies worldwide. John was known for being the author of 50 patents, his sense of humor (especially his puns) and having a beautiful singing voice. He was often asked to sing at weddings and other special occasions, including his own wedding and his daughter’s wedding. Many people commented that, “if you couldn’t see John in church, you knew he was there by his singing voice.”

John was preceded in death by his parents, William “Bill” and Ruth Oltman; and his nephew, Luke Oltman. He is survived by his wife, Christine; his daughter, Beth (David) Craig; grandsons, Ryan and Tyler; his brothers, August “Sam” (Bessie) Oltman and Roger (Joyce) Oltman; nieces, Diane, Janice, Jean and Jill; nephews, Mark, Kent and Troy; and many great-nieces and nephews.



