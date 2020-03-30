John Edward Anderson

John Edward Anderson, age 86 of rural Wisconsin Dells died on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born on March 6, 1934 in Blanchardville to Roy and Ellen (Sellgren) Anderson. He grew up in Hollandale. He began working on local farms as an older child and while attending the Hollandale grade and high school. He entered the United States Army as a paratrooper and as an aircraft mechanic.

John was married on August 18, 1956 in the Hollandale Lutheran Church to Maryln Klosterman. They lived in Madison for 13 years, and then Waterloo for 30 years. In retirement they moved to rural Wisconsin Dells, where they have lived for the last 18 years. John worked for 30 years at Oscar Mayer in Madison as a production mechanic. He also had an early stint driving the Wiener Mobile in 1957 while working for the company. John loved hunting, fishing, bowling, horses and playing cards.

John is survived by his wife Maryln Anderson of rural Wisconsin Dells; two children, Janet of Oxford and Michael (Susan) Anderson of Wisconsin Dells; and 3 grandchildren, Brittany (Brady) Beth, Courtney (Brandon) Erickson and Austin Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a sister Elaine Maloney and a brother Robert.

A private family service will be held at Blanchard Hall in Blanchardville on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Rev. Matthew Guehrke of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wisconsin Dells will officiate. Burial will be in the Hollandale Cemetery with graveside veterans honors.

Saether Funeral Service of Blanchardville is assisting the family.

