John E. Shireman age 97, of Madison, Wisconsin died peacefully at Cherrywood Pointe of Plymouth on February 17, 2021.

He had been living in Plymouth, Minnesota for the last few years since the death of his wife Elizabeth in 2018. He was born in Muscoda, Wisconsin on February 8, 1924, and soon after was adopted by Nora and Loys Shireman. He later married his loving wife Elizabeth J. Shireman (Pellett) on Jan 26, 1946. They were happily married for 72 years.

Known as Jack to most, he lived most of his early years in Richland Center Wisconsin. As a child he loved playing sports. He also helped the family care for the 30 dogs that were received as payment for his father’s veterinary services. He learned to drive at an early age so that he could drive his father to farms in the area. He attended Richland Center High School and was drafted just before graduation. He served in the army as a longshoreman during WWII and was part of the invasion of Normandy Beach on D-day. He earned a European-African-Middle Eastern Theater Service Medal and a Good Conduct Medal when he was discharged. The war was the most impressionable point of his life. Shortly after his return home he married Elizabeth and moved to Madison. He always said he was Jack-of-all-trades and master-of-none. He showed this in the variety of jobs he had over the years. He laid carpet at Meadows in Richland Center, worked at gas stations, poured concrete at Findorff, sold tires, and did bookkeeping at a local doctor’s office. His main career was a postal carrier in Madison. He won many awards there for safe driving. When in Richland Center, Jack was a member of First Baptist Church in Richland Center, Wisconsin. After moving to Madison, Jack was an usher at the First Baptist Church in Madison. Later, when able, he attended Northwood Church in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Jack always made everyone laugh. He was also kind and helpful. He and Elizabeth took care of Elizabeth’s sisters whenever they needed a helping hand. Jack was there for whatever was needed, such as fixing things, buying groceries, or just driving Elizabeth around town. He often drove Elizabeth and her sisters to appointments. He would sit in the car listening to his favorite country music as he waited patiently. He loved to be outside when he had time. He loved listening to sports on the radio, photography, hunting, camping, and canoeing. When he was inside he loved completing crossword puzzles and using new words that he found in the puzzles.

Jack is survived by Carla Ehlers of Gurnee, Illinois.; Brice (Debbie) Shireman of Maple Grove, Minnesota; grandchildren, Lindsay Ehlers (Matthew) Lambdin of Goodyear, Arizona, and Kaitlyn Shireman of Maple Grove, Minnesota; and great-grandchildren, Analee, Everett, and Jaxson Lambdin of Goodyear, Arizona. He is also survived by his niece, Fay (Mike) Lang of Kenosha, Wisconsin; and his great-niece and nephew, Kelly and Joe Lang of Kenosha, Wisconsin; and many other family and friends.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, wife Elizabeth Shireman, and nephew Allan Lansdown.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m. at the Pratt Memorial Chapel in Richland Center on March 20, 2021 with burial to follow in the Richland Center Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the Pratt Memorial Chapel from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service.

Memorials may be made to the First Baptist Church in Richland Center or to the American Heart Association.

