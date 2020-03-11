John E. Schulte

John E. Schulte, age 93 of Darlington, WI passed away Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County in Darlington.

He was born in Dixon, IL the son of August and Caroline (Schaeffer) Schulte. John grew up in Dixon, IL where he graduated from Dixon High School. After graduation, John started farming with his brother, August, until moving to rural Argyle, WI in 1960. He continued farming for the rest of his life and also sold seed corn and silos. John married the love of his life Barbara J. Eckard on August 12, 1951 in Bureau, IL and together shared over 50 years of marriage.

John is survived by his children: Randy (Gloria) Schulte of Benton, KY, Becky (Ben) Leahy of Massillon, OH, Brad (Diane) Schulte of Madison, WI, Mark Schulte of Garden Grove, CA, Rick (Tammy) Schulte of Monroe, WI, Greg (Rose) Schulte of Fayette, WI, and Scott (Jill) Schulte of Darlington; a daughter-in-law: Kay Schulte; 21 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; a brother: August Jr., (Marilyn) Schulte of rural Dixon, IL; and two sisters: Bernice VonHolton of Sterling, IL and Eva Cowley of Dixon.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife Barbara in 2005; one son: Barry Schulte in 2002; a daughter-in-law: Sandy Schulte in 2019; two brothers: Albert Schulte and Elmer Schulte; and three sisters: Hanna Hopkins, Helen Martinson, and Alice Pierce.

John was a member of Grace Lutheran Church in Darlington. He enjoyed dancing at Turner Hall in Monroe, sipping on coffee, going to farm sales, and holding a good conversation. John took great pride in his farming and was proud to teach his sons what hard work looked like. He cherished his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and the memories they created together more then anything else in the world. He will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by his family and friends.

A funeral service will be held Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. at Grace Lutheran Church (1302 Clay Street., Darlington) with Rev. Larry Ballentine officiating. Burial will be in Apple Grove Cemetery in rural Argyle. A visitation will be held Sunday, March 15, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Erickson Funeral Home (508 Main St., Darlington) and on Monday from 10:00 A.M. until 10:45 A.M. at the church.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in John’s name.