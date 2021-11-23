John E. Kraft

MADISON – John Edward Kraft, entered into the hands of our Lord and Father in the early AM on November 20th, 2021. Son of George and Helen Kraft, John was born on February 9th, 1928 and was a lifelong resident of Madison, WI.

John graduated from Edgewood High School on June 5th, 1946. On July 30th, 1948, John was united in marriage to Bette Mae (Kelly), a partnership that lasted until September 16th, 2004 when she passed away.

Upon graduation, John began full time work as an auto mechanic at a “filling station” on Regent street in Madison. His skill and love for automobiles lead him to continue on in the trade and work for several auto “garages” and car “dealerships” over the coming years. He landed at Lou Ehlers Buick on Park Street and retired from the trade as “service writer” at Zimbrick’s garage on the Beltline. He enjoyed buying, fixing and then selling used cars, golf with family and friends and his/their pets. John was an enduring member of the Knights of Columbus, #4527, and a lifelong member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Parish.

Survivors include Mark Kraft and Kathleen (Kay) Muchow of Madison, WI, Andy Stettenbenz, Connecticut, George Kraft, Florida, Karen Kraft and Sue Wertz in South Carolina, and special friends Mike and Cathy in Allenton WI.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen, wife Bette Mae, sister Margaret (Peggie) Stettenbenz, brother George Kraft and wife Kathleen (Kay), brother Robert Kraft and wife Virginia (Gini), nephews Robert (Mike) Kraft and Robert (Bobby) Stettenbenz.

Due to the pandemic and in keeping with John’s wish, burial services will be private at Resurrection Cemetery.

The Family is truly grateful for ALL the staff at Saint Mary’s Care Center, for their; kindness, compassionate, gracious, and loving care they all gave to Uncle John.

As John courageously fought and lost the battle with advanced metastatic prostate cancer, the family is asking that any memorials be made to the Carbone Cancer Center, UW School of Medicine and Public Health, Madison, WI.

“Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray to the Lord, my soul to keep,

If I should die before I wake, I pray to the Lord, my soul to take…”

