John E. Helleckson

CROSS PLAINS – John E. Helleckson, age 73, of Cross Plains, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020. He was born on June 17, 1947, in Madison, the son of Palmer and Angelyn (Crapp) Helleckson.

John married Marilyn Johnson on Nov. 25, 1967. He served in the U.S. Air National Guard for over 20 years and worked as a school bus driver for the Middleton/Cross Plains School District for many years.

John is survived by his wife, Marilyn “Mary”; three children, Ann (Jeff) Pytel, Michael Helleckson and Julie (Mat) Brosamle; grandchildren, Andrew and Nicole Pytel, Gavin Helleckson and Brooklyn Brosamle; brothers, Ted Helleckson and Tom Helleckson; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters-in-law, Marita Helleckson and Vicki Helleckson; and niece, Marcia Rosecky.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. FRANCIS XAVIER CATHOLIC CHURCH, 2947 Thinnes St., Cross Plains, at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, with the Rev. Fr. Scott Jablonski presiding. Friends and family who wish to view the Mass via LIVESTREAM may visit sfxcrossplains.org. A visitation will be held at the church from 2 p.m. until the time of the Mass on Friday. Burial will be held at Roselawn Memorial Park. Due to COVID-19 guidelines, social distancing and face masks are required.

The family would like to thank the Cross Plains area EMS and the UW Hospital for all of their wonderful care given to John and his family. Memorials may be gifted in John’s name to American Legion Post No. 245 Cross Plains. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.