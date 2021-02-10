John E. Fischer

John E. (Bud, Archie, Fish) Fischer passed away peacefully on February 8,2021.

The youngest of four children, born February 27,1933 to Ray O. Fischer and Wilhelmina (Minnie)Wedl. He grew up in Jefferson, Wisconsin and spent countless hours at his dad’s pharmacy in downtown Jefferson. John attended St. John the Baptist Catholic School and Jefferson High School where he graduated in 1951. John then enlisted in the Air Force and was stationed in Valdosta, Georgia at Moody Air Force Base. He earned the rank of Corporal before leaving the armed services in 1955.

He married Joan Mae Schremp at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Jefferson, WI on September 11,1954.

John loved to work on cars and was employed at Blaney’s Fueling Station in Jefferson. He also worked at the Carnation Pet food plant in Jefferson before moving to Lancaster, California in 1957 to start work at Northrup Aircraft in Palmdale, California. In 1959 John went to work for Convair Astronautics at the rocket base section of Edwards Air Force Base. There he was sent out in the field putting up Atlas Missile sites (ICBM) in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Lincoln, Nebraska and Topeka, Kansas. They moved back to Lancaster, California and went to work for North American Rocketdyne Division getting the Atlas Missile ready for the moon shot.

In 1966 they moved back to Wisconsin and made their home in Fort Atkinson, WI. John was employed at Creamery Package as an expeditor. He continued to work for the company when they moved to Lake Mills under the new name of Crepaco. John retired in 1994.

John and Joan have 5 children, Cynthia (Dennis) Hustad, Oregon, WI, Michael Fischer, Indianapolis, IN, Judy (Dennis) Beard, Green Bay, WI, Pamela (Scott) Burns, Fort Atkinson, WI and Christopher (Alice) Fischer of Jefferson, WI.

Grandchildren Matt Hustad, Irene Liebenstein, Mickey Bowman, Luke Bowman, Cheryl Kruger, Rachel Vergenz, Kevin Quale, Annie Quale, Tyler Burns, Alexis Hail, Nicki Hennessey. And 17 great grandchildren and counting.

John loved to help and was only a phone call away for so many of his friends.

He loved his Saturday morning breakfast group at Soup’s On.

Playing darts was a favorite past time with the boys. “Archie” was in the St. Joseph’s Jefferson County Dart Ball League as well as the Fort Atkinson Senior Center League.

He was a volunteer with Second Harvest Food Bank and St. Vincent de Paul Society.

He was also very active in the Knights of Columbus and held many offices including Grand Knight.

John is proceeded in death by his loving wife, Joan of 65 years brothers Ray Fischer (Mary), Robert Fischer (Helen) and sister Peggy (Orin) Mode.

There will be a memorial service and celebration of life at a later date.

We’d like to thank the staff at Reena Senior Living of Fort Atkinson and Alden’s of Jefferson for all of the care and assistance over the past couple of years.

Dunlap Memorial Home in Fort Atkinson is assisting the family.

