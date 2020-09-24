John E. Charette Sr.

SUN PRAIRIE – John E. Charette Sr., age 52, of Sun Prairie, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020.

He was born on Aug. 27, 1968, in Providence, R.I., the son of Carleton Sr. and Jeri (Erskine) Charette. John grew up in Rhode Island but moved to Wisconsin later in life. He was united in marriage to Angela “Angel” Holden on Aug. 20, 1994.

John owned and operated Kings Korner Bar in Sun Prairie before starting his own window installation business, Charette and Sons. John enjoyed riding his motorcycle and his four-wheeler, and he was always thinking of new ideas. Family was his greatest joy and he loved being a grandpa more than anything. He was a very giving man, giving of himself and his time, and never asked or wanted anything in return. John had a strong work ethic and was always working hard to provide for his family. John loved to share his Pull ‘n’ Peel Licorice with his grandkids.

John is survived by his wife, Angel; children, Jacqlyn (Chris Tingley) Holden, John (Rachel) Charette Jr., Mario (Ashely) Charette, Mariah Charette, Mercedez Charette and John (Iris Wilson) Grant; grandchildren, Jordan Mennes, Jeremiah, Jaydon, Remington, Alexis and Joslynn Charette, Mylee, Amyah and Mario Charette II, Juan Jr., Marianna, Mariela, Alexia Loyola, Martonio Longino and Memphis Norris; brother, Bubby Charette; sisters, Donna (Stevenson) Brooks, JoAnne (Erick) Hernandez, Cynthia (Eugene) Chymych and Lynda DaLuz; mother-in-law, Toni (Fred) Hebl; father-in-law, Eldon (Alice) Holden; sister-in-law, Gina (Andy) Hill; and many loving nieces, nephews and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carleton Charette Sr. and his mother, Jeri Charette Curtis.

A private Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

