MOUNT HOREB-John Duane Kahl, age 71, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his beloved family farm.

John was born on Aug. 8, 1948. the son of Ralph and Marion (Miller) Kahl. He was raised on the Kahl homestead in the township of Blue Mounds. John spent his childhood watching and learning the farm trade from his father and grandfather.

He graduated from Mt. Horeb High School where he met the love of his life and best friend, Helen Knudtson. He attended UW Farm Short Course. They were married on June 15, 1968. He was proud to raise his children on the farm that meant so much to him.

John and Helen enjoyed traveling locally and internationally with family and friends. He loved learning from people and always showed such interest in whomever he talked with. Over the years he played softball and bowled, where he made many lifelong friends.

One of the greatest joys of John’s life was his children and grandchildren and he felt so blessed to have all of them back in Wisconsin. John was always ready to pick up a game of euchre or baseball with the grandkids when they visited. He rarely ever missed a sporting event or a show, even if there was work at the farm that needed to be done. In 2019, John proudly became a great-grandfather for the first time. He will be remembered as the most gentle and supportive man.

John is mourned by his wife, Helen; daughters, Nancy (Craig) Balbach and Catherine (Timothy) Woller; six grandchildren, Amanda (Keith) White, Christopher (Emilee) Balbach, Spencer (Kayla), Stuart (Reilly), Raymond and Christopher Woller; and great-grandchild, Harrison White. He is further survived by his sister, Cynthia (Norbert) Moy; brother, Dennis (Cindy) Kahl, brothers-in-law, Howard (Jean) Knudtson and James (Dana); and sisters-in-law, Kathy (Gerry) Brock and Linda (Ralph) Ovadal; as well as by many special nieces, nephews, cousins and close family friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Marion Kahl; his son, Daniel Kahl; Helen’s parents, Milo and Lydia Knudtson; her brother, Clifford; and sister-in-law, Louise Knudtson. It brings us some peace to know that they have been reunited.

John was a member of Mt. Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church and Farm Bureau.

Private services will be held.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Kahl Farm, Mt. Horeb, from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. on Sunday, June 21, 2020.

Due to COVID-19 guidelines at this time, social distancing is required and face masks are strongly encouraged.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in John’s name to Mt. Horeb Evangelical Lutheran Church or Saba, International.

Sincere thanks to the Mount Horeb EMS, UW Med flight and all first responders.

John showed so much love with so few words, and he will be missed by all.

