John Duane “Jack” Ochalla

MCFARLAND – John Duane “Jack” Ochalla, age 82, of McFarland, passed away on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, at Agrace HospiceCare.

He was born on May 25, 1938, in Geneseo, N.D., the son of John and Jean (Haring) Ochalla.

Jack graduated from Madison East High School in 1956 and from the UW-Whitewater. He married Janet Buttrey on Dec. 5, 1970, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church in Madison. Jack’s passion was teaching and he was a great story teller. He loved teaching at Madison Area Technical College, where he retired on Jan. 1, 2000. He enjoyed his role as the MATC Assistant Basketball Coach and being involved in MATC’s intermural sports.

Jack was a former member of Christ the King Catholic Church in McFarland and a longtime member of the “Card Club” which consisted of his eight lifelong friends from Union Street. He enjoyed taking trips to the casino, watching old movies, collecting rocks and coins, and recycling aluminum cans.

Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 49 years, Janet; two sons, Chris (Chris) Ochalla and Bryan (David Schowengerdt) Ochalla; three grandsons, Greg Riese, Brady Ochalla and Matthew Ochalla; sister, Raene (Jeff) Williams; and sister-in-law, Mary Jo Ochalla. He is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his father, John J. Ochalla; mother and stepfather, Jean and Fran Underhill; and brother, Kenneth Ochalla.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at ST. DENNIS CATHOLIC CHURCH, 505 Dempsey Road, Madison, at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020. A visitation will be held from 1:30 p.m. until the time of the Mass on Wednesday. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and facemasks are required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be gifted in Jack’s name to Agrace HospiceCare, Second Harvest, St. Vincent DePaul or a charity of one’s choice. Jack’s family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Agrace HospiceCare for all the kind and compassionate care they gave him. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.