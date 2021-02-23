John D. Wimann

John D. “Arch” Wimann, age 67, of Wisconsin Dells, WI passed away quietly at his home on February 22, 2021, after a 13-year battle with prostate cancer.

John was a life-long resident of Wisconsin Dells. He was born on September 3, 1953, in Baraboo, the second of nine children to Walter and Geraldine (Murray) Wimann. He graduated from Wisconsin Dells High School, class of 1971, where he played football and basketball all four years and was homecoming king his Senior year. On October 12, 1974, he married Donna Anderson, and they were blessed with three children, Brian, Tara and Darin.

As a young boy, John’s first job was shining shoes on Broadway in downtown Dells. He had quite the lucrative business for someone so young, and he eventually passed down the trade to his younger brothers. During his high school years and a few years after, he worked at Lost Canyon Tours where he was a tour guide driving a horse-drawn wagon. John’s picture still remains on the front of Lost Canyon’s brochure showing him driving a wagon full of tourists. In 1973, he started working at Vacationland Vendors, and in 1975, he began working at Holiday Wholesale as a sales rep where he continued working until his retirement in the fall of 2018. During his career as a sales rep, he had many different routes that resulted in life-long friendships with many of the people that he worked with.

John had a great love of sports. He was involved in his kids’ sports, coaching club basketball, attending their football and basketball games and swim meets. Until John’s health failed, he enjoyed playing golf with his co-workers, friends and family. He went to Ho-Chunk often and followed the Brewers, Badgers and Packers from the comfort of his home so he wouldn’t miss a replay. John enjoyed Friday night fish fries, riding his lawn mower and watching the news and The Rifleman every day. He also enjoyed his annual Las Vegas trips and daily breakfasts with his buddies where they discussed many things, but mostly sports. John loved his family and was happy that he was able to live long enough to get to know each of his grandchildren. He will be greatly missed.

John is survived by his wife of 46 years, Donna; children, Brian (Ann) of Barneveld, Tara (Justin) Draper of Wisconsin Dells and Darin of Madison; grandchildren, Lily, Reagan and Archer; brothers, Jeff (Becky) Wimann of Sedalia, Missouri; Dean (Karen) Wimann; Gary (Amy) Wimann; and Mark Wimann, all of Wisconsin Dells; sister, Kelly (Todd) Willert of Washington Township, Michigan; mother-in-law Shirley Anderson of Wisconsin Dells; and many brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins.

John was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Jane and Judy; and brother, Paul.

The family would like to thank everyone for their visits; the staff at SSM Hospice; and John’s Oncologist, Dr. Heun, who always seemed to have another tool in his toolbox that helped to extend John’s life.

A private service is planned on Friday, February 26, 2021. Burial will be held at Spring Grove Cemetery following the service.

