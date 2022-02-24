John “Chico” Hilton

On February 21, 2022, John “Chico” William Hilton laid down in the arms of angels and found peace.

Born on November 6, 1944, in Spartanburg, South Carolina to Grover Hilton and Hattie Thompson. Chico was the oldest of eight children, seven boys and one girl. His mother gave him the nickname “Chico” and it stayed with him his entire life.

His natural leadership ability was evident in his early years at school when he was elected Student Council President at Carver High School in Spartanburg. His athletic ability shown in football and in track and led to a recruitment opportunity to play for the University of Colorado. During his freshman year he joined the United States Air Force and was called to active duty at Truax Field in Madison, Wisconsin. While at Truax, he joined the semi-pro football team the Madison Mustangs. He was a superb running back and stayed with the franchise for five years. Those years were interrupted by a deployment in 1965-66 to Vietnam where he, like so many soldiers in that war, saw things that would haunt him always. He returned to Madison after that deployment and rejoined the Mustangs and enrolled at U.W. Madison with a major in Business. Further education took him to Madison Business College and Cardinal Stritch where he obtained a master’s degree. He joined the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity at the University of Wisconsin and remained a Kappa Man throughout life.

His love for family was all encompassing and when his mother died at an early age, Chico and his brother James took on the task of raising the four siblings that were still under 18. His willingness to take responsibility for others on his shoulders became a hallmark for his life. His friends and neighbors can attest to the numerous acts of kindness and compassion from this man you could always count on.

He was hired by Oscar Mayer in 1968, and for 23 years was a Corporate Purchasing Agent. During that time, he had the good fortune of meeting the love of his life, Jeanne, at a dance club in Madison and that dance continued for 44 years. They moved to Chicago and Michigan and eventually Minnesota where Chico once again held a Corporate Purchasing position at Golden Plump Chicken in St. Cloud, MN. In 1987, and again in 1992 he attained the designation of Certified Purchasing Manager from the National Association of Purchasing Management, Inc.

Upon his retirement they returned to Madison to be near his much-loved daughter, Tina, and his grandchildren Jackson and Mia. He cherished the opportunity to love them unconditionally and watch them grow up and always attended Jackson’s football games and Mia’s basketball games.

Chico was a man of strong faith, and he found a home at Bethel Lutheran Church. He credits his life to the support and guidance of Pastor Robert Borgwardt. For 22 years Chico served as the head of the Ushers Group IV at Bethel.

Racial equality and social justice were causes that Chico championed his entire life. He was the president of the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission in Madison for 4 years. He also tried his hands at politics, running as a Republican for Dane County Clerk of Court.

Left behind to mourn his passing are Jeanne, his beloved wife of 40 years; daughter Tina; grandson Jackson, granddaughter Mia, brothers Stanley, Michael, and Kenneth; sister Crystal; and numerous in-laws, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was loved and admired by Madison friends at Bethel Lutheran and close neighbors at Cherokee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers Allen, Larry, and James.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Bethel Lutheran Music Department, 312 Wisconsin Ave, Madison, WI 53703 and Agrace Hospice Care, 2901 N. Wright Rd, Janesville, WI 53546.

A Memorial Service will be held on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at Bethel Lutheran Church, 312 Wisconsin Ave, Madison. A visitation will be held from 10:00 A.M. until time of the service.

