John B Schuster

Waunakee- John B. Schuster, age 77, passed away from leukemia on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at Agrace HospiceCare in Fitchburg.

He was born on June 26, 1943 to Bernard and Dorothy (Conrad) Schuster in Madison, Wisconsin. He married Beverly Fehling at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sun Prairie on August 10, 1968.

He graduated from Sun Prairie High School in 1961. John was a heavy equipment operator and was a part of the Operating Engineers Union, Local 139. In 2016, he was honored with recognition of his 50-year membership. John served in the Army National Guard. He joined to the American Legion, Post 481 of Madison, and honored veterans with a flag display in his neighborhood. John enjoyed watching the Minnesota Wilds Hockey Team and cheering on his favorite player Ryan Suter. His hobbies included fishing, hunting and gardening. John especially enjoyed sharing his harvests with friends. He had a generous nature and will be missed dearly by his family.

John is survived by his wife, Beverly; his children, Jenny (Larry) Schams, John (Pam Clemens) Schuster; his grandchildren, Allie and Gabriel Schams, and Cora Schuster; siblings, Sister Jean Schuster, Gerry (Mary) Schuster, Bill (Pam) Schuster; brothers-in-laws, Bill (Barb) Fehling, Mike (Hope) Fehling; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; brother, Conrad Schuster; grandson, Sammy Schams; and many aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank all the doctors and caregivers that maintained John’s health during his extended illness.

Due to the current Covid-19 restrictions a private funeral service will be held at a later date.

